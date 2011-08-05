OpenFeint prioritises Android gaming over iOS

Online smartphone gaming service OpenFeint looks to be prioritising Android gaming over and above iOS gaming.

OpenFeint does face considerable competition on the Apple iOS gaming front from Apple's own Game Center service, which could explain why the company seems to be switching its focus to Android development.

That said, OpenFeint has recently added online gaming features to 700 Android games - features that won't reach the iOS versions of the same games until later this autumn.

The new mobile gaming features are attempting to increase the player's engagement in the online experience of their games, with new status updates and message walls.

OpenFeint's Ethan Fassett explains further: "Free-to-play games require an engaged social graph to succeed. With new features like these going every couple of weeks, OpenFeint is rapidly activating its userbase for game developers."

Android titles including Halfbrick's Fruit Ninja, Godzilab's StarDrunk, Gray Fin's MiniSquadron, and Glu Mobile titles such as Gun Bros., Contract Killer, and Bug Village are all being treated to an online overhaul by OpenFeint.

"Game developers want to join the social gaming network that reaches the most global users," said Eros Resmini, OpenFeint's senior vice president of marketing.

"As OpenFeint games have taken over the top Android charts, our developers are also benefitting from additional distribution channels we've launched with AT&T in the US and The9 in China."

Via Pocket Gamer