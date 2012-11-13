Motorola Droid Razr: which one is right for you?

Motorola recently refreshed the lineup of its flagship smartphone, the Droid Razr. Exclusively for Verzion Wireless, the Droid Razr M, Droid Razr HD and Droid Razr Maxx HD all have a dual-core processor backed by 1GB of RAM, but that's where the similiarites end.

They're all solid 4G LTE devices, but if you're not sure which phone is for you, allow us to break down the differences:

Droid Razr M

The Droid Razr M is the lightest of the three new Razrs. It may have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon dual-core processor as its bigger brothers, but a smaller screen, lower storage space and more modest price makes it a mid-range device. It's a solid 4G option for Verizon customers who want snappy performance and a nice screen, but prefer a smaller handset and some leftover cash in their wallets. Sign a two-year agreement with Verizon and it's yours for $99.

Keys specs:

1.5GHz dual-core processor

1GB of RAM

8GB of storage (additional 32GB via microSD)

4.3-inch display with 540 x 960 resolution

2000 mAh battery

Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich (Jelly Bean upgrade available)

Available in black or white

Additionally, all three phones will get an upgrade to Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, but the Droid Razr M's upgrade arrived first.

Droid Razr HD

To earn that HD monicker, the Droid Razr HD has a higher resolution screen than the Droid Razr M, as well as more internal storage and a much bigger battery. Of course, this makes it larger, and a bit heavier. While the dual-core processor can get overwhelmed a little easier than the iPhone 5's, or the Galaxy S3's quad-core, its excellent battery life, sharp screen, as well as an overall sleek and svelte design make it a very good Verizon handset. It goes for $199 with two-year contract.

Key specs:

1.5GHz dual-core processor

1GB of RAM

16GB of storage (additional 32GB via microSD)

4.7-inch display with 720 x 1280 resolution

2530 mAh battery

Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich (Jelly Bean upgrade confirmed)

Available in black or white

Droid Razr Maxx HD

The Droid Razr Maxx HD is essentially the Droid Razr HD with a bigger battery and twice the internal storage. This makes it a little heavier, but the form factor is the same as the Razr HD, down to the screen size. With one of the biggest batteries of any phone on the market, it has mammoth battery life. It's also the priciest of the three new Razrs, retailing for $299 with a new two-year Verizon contract.

Key specs: