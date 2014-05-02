Motorola website outs Moto X+1 as the name of its next flagship

It seems the rumors that Motorola is using the same naming scheme as Dungeons and Dragons are true.

The successor to last year's popular Moto X will be called the Moto X+1, according to a report that popped up in April, and some hard evidence to support the name just appeared on Motorola's own website.

This has since been corrected, but for a time if you changed the the URL for Motorola's Moto Maker website (from FLEXR1 to FLEXR2) you got a placeholder site with the name "Moto X+1" on it, according to the German site mobiFlip.

Unless the people building Motorola's websites are getting their info from the same place we are, that's a pretty good indication that Moto X+1 is the phone's real name.

All will be revealed

Besides the moniker, little is known about the next Moto X, though what could be its specs appeared on a benchmarking site last week.

The site pegged a phone called the XT912A with a 5.2-inch 1080p HD screen, a Snapdragon 800 processor, 1.7GB of memory (probably more like 2GB), 24GB of internal storage and Android 4.4.3 KitKat.

There's good indication that the XT912A refers to the Moto X+1 - including the fact that the Moto X used the same model number - but it might also be a Droid Razr successor, so there remains some doubt.

In fact, all the rumors about the Moto X+1 so far come with a pinch of doubt, but given the original Moto X was announced in summer 2013 it's probably safe to bet that a reveal is coming soon.

