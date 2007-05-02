O2 Xda Argon expands Windows Mobile range

Anyone looking for a no-nonsense Windows Mobile smartphone should take a look at O2's latest Xda Pocket PC device, the Xda Argon.

The successor to the O2 Xda IIi, the Argon is designed for mobile office work as well as mobile multimedia fun. Alongside a 2-megapixel camera and onboard MP3 player it features Wi-Fi and comes with the Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system for Pocket PCs. It features a large 3.5-inch touch-operated screen.

The Argon is made by Windows Mobile specialist HTC, and is a tri-band GSM/GPRS handset. High speed 3G capability is not included though. Both Bluetooth and USB connectivity are provided.

The Argon features the usual suite of Windows Mobile applications - including mobile versions of familiar desktop software such as Excel and Word. A full Internet Explorer Mobile web browser is included and Windows Media Player is onboard for MP3 and video playback.

Prices of the Xda Argon depend on your tariff.

O2 Xda Argon key features: