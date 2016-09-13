iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus battery sizes have now been revealed

Even after the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus there were some things that remained unknown, simply because, for whatever reason, Apple chose not to reveal them.

One such thing is the size of the batteries in the two phones. This is something Apple never talks about or even includes on specs sheets, likely because on paper they sound smaller than some rival phones, and because the company would rather focus on the actual performance of the batteries than their sizes.

But the exact size of the batteries is something a lot of people want to know, and thanks to TENAA we now do.

Almost official

TENAA is a Chinese regulatory body, so the information it has can be taken as close to official, and documentation spotted there by iPhone7.nl via BGR reveals that the iPhone 7 has a 1960mAh battery, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a 2900mAh one.

That's up from 1715mAh on the iPhone 6S and 2750mAh on the iPhone 6S Plus, making for a bigger jump in both relative and actual sizes from the 6S to the 7 than from the 6S Plus to the 7 Plus, which makes sense given Apple's claims that the iPhone 7 can last two hours longer than its predecessor on average, while the iPhone 7 Plus gets just one extra hour of life.

How well both phones will hold up in practice remains to be seen, but stay tuned for our full reviews of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, where we'll answer that question and more.