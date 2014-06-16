iPhone 6 images are 'real' and it'll have a QHD display

It's still not clear how Taiwanese star Jimmy Lin got hold of the handset he claims is the iPhone 6, but according to reported Apple sources it's the real deal.

The media in Hong Kong have quoted Apple employees saying Lin is indeed holding an iPhone 6 Beta handset, several of which have been sent out to various facilities around the world.

That's not all the employees had to say though, as the same sources apparently revealed that Apple will be sticking a QHD display in the iPhone 6 - it's unlikely this would be on the smaller version as a 4.7-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution is a very hard thing to make.

No more Retina display?

It isn't clear if the high resolution display will feature in both the rumoured 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch models, or whether it'll be reserved solely for the larger of the two (if it exists at all).

We're expecting Apple to bump up the resolution of the iPhone 6, as the 640 x 1136 Rertina display on the iPhone 5S is beginning to look a little pathetic against the 1080 x 1920 Galaxy S5 and the QHD-toting, 1440 x 2560 LG G3.

It would be a surprise if Apple did take the leap from Retina to QHD, as a more gradual step up to 1080p would suit the firm's history of iterative updates better.

We'll have to wait until September to find out if the QHD rumour has any legs, but if it does the iPhone 6 could be a very tasty proposition.

Via GforGames