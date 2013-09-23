iPhone 5S and 5C sales hit 9 million in three days

Apple has announced that its latest iPhone launch is the most popular yet, with 9 million new iPhones sold in just three days.

According to Apple, the launch of the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C was a record breaker for the company and downloads of iOS 7 have been impressive too, clocking in at 200 million.

To compare, the iPhone 5 in the same time span last year managed a mere 5 million sales.

Speaking about the popularity of the new iPhones, Tim Cook said: "This is our best iPhone launch yet - more than nine million new iPhones sold - a new record for first weekend sales.

"The demand for the new iPhones has been incredible, and while we've sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5S, stores continue to receive new iPhone shipments regularly. We appreciate everyone's patience and are working hard to build enough new iPhones for everyone."

Touchy subject

While Apple hasn't announced what the split is between iPhone 5S and 5C sales, asking around the networks in the UK, TechRadar found that the demand for the iPhone 5C wasn't anywhere near as strong as for the more powerful and somewhat less colourful iPhone 5S.

News of a successful iPhone launch for Apple couldn't have come at a better time. The company is currently battling a spot of negativity over its Touch ID technology which is said to have been infiltrated by hackers - although the outrage may be getting just a little over the top.

That said, it seems other manufacturers are still getting involved with biometrics on their phones, and it hasn't stopped Apple topping the sales charts worldwide.