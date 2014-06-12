Huawei looks to build a name for itself with cheap Ascend Mate 2 launch

Huawei isn't a company that's shy about going up against the likes of Samsung and now it's launched the Ascend Mate 2 4G LTE in the US with its very own website.

Aptly named GetHuawei.com, the website lets US consumers pre-order the Chinese company's latest flagship handset fully unlocked for $299.

Huawei is also throwing in a few extras with the 6.1-inch phone over the next 10 days, including a free smart cover and 20GB free of online storage from Bitcasa. Additionally, devices will come with one month of free service with its wireless partner, Net10, which piggybacks on AT&T and T-Mobile's wireless networks.

Interested buyers can expect a device powered with a quad-core 1.6GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. The device is also equipped with a 1280 x 720 resolution screen, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front snapper, and 16GB of internal memory with microSD card support.

On brighter shores

Although we expected the Ascend Mate 2 4G LTE would hit American shores eventually, Huawei wants US customers to see the brand behind the device.

By circumventing carriers, Huawei hopes this move will get it more recognition amongst US customers. While the company is the world's third largest smartphone maker and enjoys a groundswell of business in China, Huawei is largely an unknown player in the States.

Now Huawei aims build up its reputation for quality high-end smartphones like the Ascend Mate 2 4G LTE. Hopefully we'll see more of Huawei's catalog make its way to the site with devices like the Ascend P7.