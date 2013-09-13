HTC One Max fingerprint scanner spotted for zillionth time

If you're over all the iPhone 5S/iPhone 5C hoopla and looking for a non-iOS handset to sink your teeth into, look no further.

In a pair of new images, we have what's supposedly a prototype of the HTC One Max, the larger follow-up to the HTC One. Clearly visible on the back is the same square, thought to be

a fingerprint scanner

, that's appeared in previous leaks.

Thanks to Chinese-language social site Weibo (via mobileleaks.nl, translation needed), the possible One Max is situated between two regular Ones, looking large enough to gobble up its predecessor.

The Max here is referred to as a prototype by the source, though it matches with photos we've seen before. We'd be amazed if HTC altered the Max's look to completely different than the popular One, though it could reposition (or nix) the fingerprint reader.

An up and running HTC One Max? (credit: mobileleaks.nl)

HTC One Max specs

If HTC fashions a fingerprint scanner to the rumored phablet, it would join the iPhone 5S as the latest phone to feature the print-reading tech.

As part of its iPhone 5S announcement, Apple revealed a new feature called Touch ID located inside the new iPhone's home button. Touch ID replaces a passcode in unlocking the 5S and makes it easier to conduct iTunes Store purchases.

What the Max's fingerprint reader is capable of, if it's real, is far from known, but we're likely to see some similar features.

As for the rest of the phone, most expect a Snapdragon 800 2.3GHz processor, 5.9-inch Full HD screen and 2GB of RAM. Look for UltaPixel camera tech, 16GB of internal storage and a 3300mAh battery. The rumored device could feature Android 4.3, too.