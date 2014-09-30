HTC One M8 Max phablet specs promise Note-matching grunt

It's a busy, busy, busy over at HTC HQ these days. The Taiwanese company has an event in New York next month, a rumoured Google Nexus 9 tablet on the way and now, apparently, it's also working on a new phablet.

The so-called HTC One M8 Max is the subject of a new specs report from Chinese website My Drivers. The report was picked up by BGR and appears to show that HTC is getting some serious grunt together for its next device.

According to the report, the new device will boast a 5.5-inch QHD display, 2.7MHz Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM. Also on board will be an 18MP rear-facing camera with OIS (no UltraPixels here) and a whopping 3,000mAh battery.

Specsy time

It seems likely that HTC will unveil a big-screen phone as a follow-up to the HTC One Max that was revealed around this time last year. Moreover, the specs listed above are similar to those mooted earlier in the year for a device believed to be called the HTC One M8 Prime.

Along with the laundry list of specifications in the report, it's also a near-certainty that any new phablet from HTC will come running Android L and, most likely, HTC Sense 6 (or a newer version). Whether or not headline features from the HTC One M8 like the Duo camera will be carried over remains to be seen.

Lined up to compete alongside the likes of the Apple iPhone 6 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, it's unlikely we'll hear any official news about the new phablet until HTC's "double exposure" event next month. Stay tuned.