HTC Golf uncovered in press shot leak

The HTC Golf has made it into the wild thanks to a leaked press shot which has appeared online as HTC looks to expand its range after the trio of "One" handsets.

The snap was picked up by PocketNow and claims to be an official press image of HTC's upcoming entry-level device.

It sports a look very similar to that of the HTC Wildfire and HTC Wildfire S – which were previous budget handsets from the Taiwanese firm.

C is for Cookie...

The HTC Golf is rumoured to run the latest flavour of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich, with the Sense 4.0 overlay and pack a single-core processor, 3.5-inch display, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and a 5MP camera. These are all very close to HTC One V, which is set to arrive later this year, chin and all.

Credit: PocketNow

It's also been reported that the HTC Golf will come with a host of connectivity options including a microSD slot, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and a front facing camera – however the leaked press shot seems to omit the second camera.

As far as a HTC Golf release date goes we've not had anything solid, but it has been suggested it could arrive before July.

The HTC Golf may end up shipping under the name Wildfire C, and while we understand the 'Wildfire' part of the name, the 'C' does seem a bit odd. Any ideas what it may stand for? Cheap, perhaps?

From PocketNow