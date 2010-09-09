Google: 'Android not optimised for tablets'

Google has stated that it currently isn't using Android on any tablets, hinting that it will have a tablet-centric OS soon.

Although Gingerbread and Honeycomb have been strongly tipped to be tablet-friendly versions of Android, this is the first time Google has confirmed Froyo isn't a platform for iPad rivals.

While some will point to the Galaxy Tab as the flaw in this statement, the device features all the connectivity of the Galaxy S, making it essentially a larger phone rather than a standalone tablet.

"Android is an open platform. We saw at IFA 2010 all sorts of devices running Android, so it already running on tablets," said Hugo Barra, director of products for mobile at Google.

Android Market not for tablets

"But the way Android Market works is it's not going to be available on devices that don't allow applications to run correctly.

"Which devices do, and which don't will be unit specific, but Froyo is not optimised for use on tablets.

"If you want Android market on that platform, the apps just wouldn't run, [Froyo] is just not designed for that form factor.

"We want to make sure that we're going to create a application distribution mechanism for the Android market, to ensure our users have right experience."

This echoes comments made by Archos to TechRadar at IFA, stating that Google is looking for the 'wow factor' with it's tablet platform, with custom animations and UIs, so it could be that we'll be seeing a whole different breed of Android devices to take on the iPad.