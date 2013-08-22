Galaxy S4 Active base jumps to Australia for $699

Adventurous types will be happy to know that Samsung has finally announced local availability for its Galaxy S4 Active smartphone in Australia.

Available today from Samsung Experience stores in Sydney and Melbourne for $699 outright, the handset is both dust and water resistant, capable of swimming in one metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

The handset is also set to be available through leading retailers around the country, while plan-loving fitness freaks will be able to grab the robust smartphone on a plan exclusively through Vodafone over 24 months. The handset will set you back $5 a month on a $60 plan over two years.

Mini sports

The GS4 Active isn't the only Galaxy S4 variant Samsung is unleashing on our shores at the moment either. The Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini is also getting a local release this month.

Available in a dual-mode variant for the new Optus TD-LTE network in Canberra, Telstra has also confirmed it will stock the slightly smaller version of one this year's best mobile handsets.

The release of both S4 variants in Australia this month means that the only member of the S4 family yet to get a release date is the camera-laden S4 Zoom.

Samsung has confirmed it will come to Australia this year though, so we'd expect an announcement in the near future.