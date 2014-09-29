The Passport 2 is only one of BlackBerry's weird upcoming handsets

The company that tried to tell us earlier this year that a completely square phone isn't that weird now says it's already working on an "unconventional" follow-up.

The jury is still out on the BlackBerry Passport, but it seems that hasn't stopped BlackBerry from basing its future plans around it.

"When it comes to design and being a little bit disruptive, we want that 'wow' factor," BlackBerry Devices and Emerging Solutions President Louks told Reuters. "Not all of the products will have it, but we definitely have opportunities."

And one of those opportunities will come soon, Louks said, as BlackBerry is already working on another "unconventional device," one that's apparently received positive feedback from carriers.

Because why not

BlackBerry CEO John Chen also hinted at three devices that could debut at Mobile World Congress in 2015, including the BlackBerry Passport 2, another "classic" BlackBerry in the vein of the BlackBerry Q20, and a new concept device, which may be the "unconventional" handset that Louks referred to.

Louks also implied that future handsets will be easier to use with one hand.

That's been one of the main criticisms leveled against the square Passport, which launched in late September and reportedly sold out on Amazon within six hours. BlackBerry had received about 200,000 orders for the Passport as of September 26, the company said.

Louks said the company has its losses under control and is ready to take risks again. Here's hoping thinking out of the box pays off.