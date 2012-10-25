Best iPhone 5 case: 15 to choose from

So you bought an iPhone 5. That's a valuable piece of tech in your back pocket, especially if you plumped for maximum capacity.

Now imagine dropping it. Apple's new baby stands up to knocks fairly well, but even a scuff or a scratch on a half-grand device is going to grate. Isn't it time you put a case on it?

Here's our pick of the best iPhone 5 cases available now.

1. Griffin Protector - $19.99

The Griffin Protector case acts as a middle ground for those wanting increased protection without the military-spec and bulk of the Griffin Survivor. The reinforced silicone boasts extra thickness at the edges, providing added assurance that your device is safe from mid-grade knocks, while the matte finish ensures a decent grip.

2. HardCandy ShockDrop - $39.95

While we're not necessarily fans of the name HardCandy, the fact remains that the company's ShockDrop Case for the iPhone 5 is plenty stout. The ruggedized, poly-carbonate case boasts 6mm of silicon with special attention paid to the corners. (Those nasty corner drops can wreak havoc on your newest piece of tech.) The ShockDrop also sports a replaceable screen, which may not be necessary since the raised case will protect your iPhone 5 from landing on the screen. The case feels great in the hands and doesn't add so much size as to make the iPhone 5 too big to fit in your pocket.

3. Griffin Survivor - $50

Griffin's über-protective technology is already renowned for its Defense Standard specification, and this iPhone 5 version doesn't buck the trend. Shatter-resistant poly-carbonate as well as hinged button and dock plugs cloak the phone, while a built-in screen protector seals in your device, keeping it safe from dirt, sand, rain, shock – pretty much anything the world can throw at it. The equivalent of wrapping your phone in cotton wool.

4. Scosche rawHIDE g6 - $30

Suave yet simple, the rawHIDE is cut from hard black poly-carbonate and wrapped in a layer of genuine leather. The case shell is stiff enough, but those wanting added protection with a little give on the rim and corners may want to look elsewhere.

5. Speck PixelSkin HD - $30

Soft and durable grippiness defines the PixelSkin HD. Its rubbery, flexible casing pops on and off with ease, but only when you need it to. The raised bevel protects the front panel well, and shields the buttons from dings without impeding access.

6. Griffin Reveal - $20

If you've got it, flaunt it. Griffin's Reveal stays true to the maxim with what at first appears to be a classic bumper. Closer inspection, though, reveals a transparent poly-carbonate shell lined with a rubberized edge, providing fair-to-middling protection without veiling the machined beauty of your superior tech.

7. Proporta Leather Style - $40

If toughness isn't your thing and you can live with faux-leather then this Proporta case is a decent enough take on the 'c-clip' style cover. It's lightweight, soft to the touch and covers the front and rear completely without interfering with button access or camera operability.

8. Proporta Quiksilver - Blue Checks - $30

This snug-fitting hard case from Proporta really looks the part without smothering the iPhone's sleek aesthetic. The logo of outdoor sports fashion brand Quiksilver sits front and center in its blue check design, although the protection on offer can't be said to match such ideals. It'll keep knocks and scratches at bay no problem, just keep it far from the surf.

9. Scosche kickBACK sport g6 - $30

Scosche doubles down on protection with its latest sports cover, combining a textured poly-carbonate outer case with a rubberized interior to absorb shock. The open design ensures connections and controls remain accessible, while an integrated kickstand only adds to the slick feel. The screen and chamfer do feel a little over-exposed for active lifestyles though.

10. Griffin Animal Parade - $20

If you're looking for a cute and crazy option you could do a lot worse than this Griffin series. Thick silicone encases the handset, while a lovely round rim envelopes the display, which also serves to protect the screen from falls. The goofy design is perfect for kids – if you can trust them with an iPhone 5.

11. Piel Frama iMagnum2 - $100

If you're willing to spend a little more to protect your phone then definitely check out this offering from Piel Frama. The Spanish company's handmade cases only use the highest quality cow skin leather, and it really shows. The inner lining is as luxuriant as the outer cover, which folds over the screen and stays there, secured by hidden magnets. It even comes with a removable belt clip.

12. Cygnett UrbanShield - $40

The close-fit and smooth beveled edges of the UrbanShield emphasize the solid protection it gives your phone against keys and coins in your pocket. Meanwhile the rubber rim around the front panel protects the glass from falls, and dips into a nice carbon weave detail on the aluminium rear. A screen protector seals the look.

13. Otterbox Defender - $65

The Otterbox weds industrial protection with style in its multi-layer defense against heavy knocks and falls. A candy-colored poly-carbonate skeleton houses a solid inner shell with built-in screen protector, and a large belt clip holsters the entire unit for a third layer of protection. Not too slim then, but very secure.

14. X-Doria Dash - $34.99

Rocking an oblong rear window and polka-dot fabric, X-Doria's Dash looks straight off the haute couture fashion line. It's not delicate either, thanks to its hard poly-carbonate shell and rimmed edges, offering good resistance against everyday impacts.

15. Snugg Squared - $25

The Snugg Squared is made of rubberized silicone that stands up well against drops and shocks and feels grippy in the hand. The rounded rim puts ample space between the display and the floor to protect the glass and limit impact shock. Mould size has been known to vary on this range, so try before you buy if possible.