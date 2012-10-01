Android and iOS grow market share in U.S., Samsung loses some

A recent press release from comScore, a digital business analytics firm, revealed that the Android and iOS mobile platforms have continued to grow their user base through the summer while smartphone manufacturer Samsung took a hit to its market share in that period. Many of the users lost to Samsung converted to the iPhone, as indicated by a 1.9% increase to Apple's hardware market share.

Android continued to dominate in the U.S. between April and July 2012, the period of the study, accounting for 52.2% of active smartphones. iOS usage increased by 2% bringing its market share to 33.4%, while the Blackberry platform continued to decline with a 2.1% reduction in its share.

The growth of the Android platform adoption is not being led by Samsung and its relatively successful Galaxy S3, though, as the Korean company lost 0.3% of its hardware share.

Because the study for this report only includes data up to July 2012, Apple's bump doesn't account for the company's big win against Samsung in the patent trial or the huge sales numbers of the recently released iPhone 5.

Enhanced mobility

comScore's statistical breakdown of market shares is certainly telling for the evolving mobile device market, but even more compelling are the usage numbers irrespective of manufacturer or platform.

234 million Americans over the age of 13 used mobile devices (including pads) during the study period. 114 million of those people owned smartphones.

Of the 234 million device users, just over 50% employ browsers and downloaded apps on their mobile device, a little more than 30% use them to play games, and 28% play music on their mobile tech.

The story of a more digitally connected future is clear in the study, a fact that the FCC and mobile service providers aren't ignoring. The success of the iPhone 5 launch and Android's continued coverage is likely just a glimpse at the technological expansion looming on the horizon.

Via electronista, comScore