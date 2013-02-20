Acer lifts lid on Liquid Z2 ahead of MWC 2013

Kicking off its 2013 line-up, Acer has taken the wraps off the Acer Liquid Z2 - a cheap and cheerful entry-level Jelly Bean handset.

The Z2 has more diminutive proportions (and pricing) than its recently unveiled co-star, the Liquid E1, with a 3.5-inch HGVA screen and a choice of either a 3MP or 5MP rear-facing camera. Oh, and a slightly beefed-down 512MB of RAM.

The Liquid E1, meanwhile, comes loaded with a dual-core 1GHz processor with 1GB of RAM and a 4.5 inch qHD display. It's also got a 5 megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash, and a VGA quality front-facing camera.

Packing heat

Both entry-level devices come rocking Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, as well as 4GB of internal storage and microSD slot for memory boosting.

Acer nailed both handsets down for a European launch, promising that it will hit France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ukraine, followed by Russia, UK and Italy, although there's no official word on exactly when.

The Liquid Z2 will come in at a wallet-friendly price somewhere between €99 and €129 (around £87 / US$132 to £113 / US$172).

The Liquid E1, on the other hand, is likely to be priced between €199 (£174 or US$266) and €299 (£260 or US$400) when it arrives.

All eyes on Barcelona next week when we'll get to see it in the flesh (well, plastic).

From Engadget