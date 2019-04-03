Panasonic to launch Lumix S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras in India on April 15

Panasonic has teased the impending launch of its first full-frame mirrorless camera range with Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R in India. The company is hosting an event in the capital on April 15 where it will announce the two full-frame cameras with 35mm CMOS sensor. The main difference between the two is in the kind of sensor that's been used. While the S1 has a 24.2MP sensor, the S1R is outfitted with a 47.3MP sensor making it the first full-frame camera to offer that resolution.

Both the cameras are crafted from a magnesium alloy and are dust and splash resistant. The electronic viewfinder is based on a 5.76 million-dot OLED screen making it the world's highest resolution viewfinder. In addition to this, the Lumix S1 and S1R feature a 3.2-inch LCD display which supports touch input and is packed with 2.1 million pixels.

Powering the new cameras is the Venus processing engine which enables different shooting modes like burst shoot at 9 frames per second (fps) and continuous shooting mode at 6fps. The Lumix S1 and S1R can record 4K videos in 60fps/50fps.

The Lumix S1 and S1R support L-mount lenses as Panasonic ditched Micro Four Thirds optics. Alongside the new cameras, the company has also launched three L-mount lenses in other markets and it is very likely that they are announced in India as well. These are the Lumix S Pro 50mm fixed focal length lens, 70-200mm telephoto lens and a 24-105mm standard lens with macro support.

We expect Panasonic to price the Lumix S1 and S1R between Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 4,00,000 with lens when the two cameras launch officially in India on April 15.