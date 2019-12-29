Packers vs Lions live stream: how to watch today's NFL football 2019 from anywhere

The 2019-20 regular NFL season is coming to a close this week but before then, you’ll get to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. This is a game you won’t want to miss as it’s the Lions last game of the season and if the Packers win, they can clinch the number 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Packers vs Lions live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it’s even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions - when and where? The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Detroit Lions at 65,000 Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm GMT or 5am AEDT on Monday.

Green Bay is going into today’s game 12-3 after an exceptional season where the team only lost to the Eagles in week 4, the Chargers in week 9 and the 49ers in week 12. The Packers have won their last four games in a row and during Monday Night Football this week, they defeated the Vikings 23-10 with placekicker Mason Crosby scoring three field goals and running back Aaron Jones scoring two touchdowns. Green Bay already clinched the NFC North Title during Monday’s game but a win today can earn the team a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs and one step closer to Super Bowl 2020.

Detroit on the other hand is going into today’s game 3-11 after starting their season with a tie followed by two wins against the Chargers in week 2 and the Eagles in week 3. While the Lions did manage to defeat the Giants in week 8, unfortunately the team has lost every game since and because of this, they’ll be sitting out the playoffs this year. Detroit suffered a close 22-23 loss to the Packers in week 6, so expect the team to be out for revenge during today’s game. Can the Lions close out their season with a win against the Packers?

Whether you’re a Packers fan in Green Bay, a Lions fan in Detroit or just want to see these two NFC North rivals battle it out on the field - we’ll show you how to get a Packers vs Lions live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Packers vs Lions game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Packers vs Lions online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Packers vs Lions in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox . The network will show today’s Packers vs Lions game at 1pm ET / 10am PT and you can also stream this game on mobile using the Fox Sports app but you will need to login using the credentials from your cable provider. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream Lions vs Packers live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite American football team all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it allows you to watch every regular season game for £143.99 or just 50p per game! Unfortunately it looks like Sky Sports won’t be showing today’s Packers vs Lions game in the UK which makes Game Pass your best bet to watch it. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

While TSN will show a number of NFL games in Canada this season, the network won’t be showing today’s Packers vs Lions game. Thankfully the streaming service DAZN will show today’s game and with it you’ll be able to watch the Packers vs Lions online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4). It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test out the service for yourself.

Live stream Packers vs Lions in Australia