Oppo teases mysterious phone with 'Waterfall Screen' and 88-degree curved display

Oppo has teased a prototype with a new 'waterfall screen' technology and a taller aspect ratio. However, that's not the most striking feature of this new display. Through pictures shared on Twitter and Weibo, we can make out that the prototype has a marginally higher screen-to-body ratio than usual and the display wraps around the edges at almost a 90-degree angle.

Taking borderless smartphone innovation to new heights, we're thrilled to give you a first look at 'Waterfall Screen' technology. 🤯What do you think the screen-to-body ratio is on this prototype? 😏 pic.twitter.com/99AQKh9ZgHJuly 29, 2019

While Samsung has been known to implement curved screens on its flagship phones from quite some time now, it seems as Oppo has taken it up by a notch. The curve looks extremely tapered with thin and symmetrical bezels on the top and bottom of the phone.

There have been rumors surrounding a new phone by Oppo that offers over 100% screen-to-body ratio, and this prototype could be it. The phone is also considerably taller than the previous offerings by the company and could have a 21:9 aspect ratio as we have seen on the Xperia 1 or the Motorola One Vision.

Notably, there isn't a front-facing camera on the phone as we can make out from the pictures. However, it could be possible that Oppo has gone with an in-display selfie camera for this model. The camera sensor sits underneath the display and only gets triggered when a user accesses the front camera.

Oppo hasn't revealed much information about the hardware. This prototype phone is powered with, but we hope to see more of this in the coming few months leading up to IFA 2019 which kicks off from September 6 in Berlin.