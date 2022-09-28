Oppo offers discounts on its phones and pads - Check out all the deals here

Audio player loading…

Among the many Chinese brands on offer in India, Oppo was seen to be less aggressive in the market than say, Xiaomi or even Realme and OnePlus, which are its sister brands. But Oppo too is now getting into hard-sell grind. For this festive season, it has come up with attractive discount offers.

Oppo is offering deals on the Reno8 Pro, Enco X2, OPPO Pad Air, F21s Pro, A77, and A57 across Flipkart, Amazon, the OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets.

Oppo phones: Offers on Flipkart

Oppo K10 (6GB variant) and Oppo K10 5G (8GB variant) will be available at a discount of Rs 1500, the company said.

The Oppo F19 Pro+ will be available at a discount of Rs 2000.

Customers purchasing the Oppo Reno, and the F series smartphones can avail of a no-cost EMI for a tenure of up to three months, while customers purchasing Oppo’s A series smartphones will get no-cost EMI for three months.

The company added that those purchasing the Reno8 Pro and Reno8 on an exchange offer will get a benefit of Rs 4000 and Rs 3000, respectively, while customers purchasing the F21 Pro on an exchange will get a benefit of Rs 2000

In addition to these, customers using ICICI, and Axis Bank cards can also avail a cashback of 10% for purchase of over Rs 5000 on all Oppo products.

Oppo phones: Offers on Amazon

Those purchasing the A54 will get an instant discount of 10%. Customers can avail a no-cost EMI on F series smartphones for up to six-months, and a three-month no-cost EMI term on any A series smartphone.

Customers looking for exchange deals, can enjoy an additional benefit of Rs 2000 on the F21 Pro series, Rs 1500 on A77, and Rs 1000 on A57

Customers purchasing any Oppo product will get a 10% cashback on transactions made through SBI bank cards, the company said.

At mainline retail outlets customers can avail 10% cashback on leading bank cards on the purchase of Reno8 series, F21 series, A77 and A57 smartphones till 31 October 2022. Additionally, customers can also get a no-cost EMI offer of up to six months for the Reno series and F series, while customers purchasing A series smartphones can enjoy a three-month no-cost EMI offer

OPPO’s unique ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an Oppo product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers.

Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones.

Offers on Oppo Pad and earbuds

Oppo also brings special offers for its community members, such as ‘Double Points’ and ‘Super OPPO Day’. As part of the Super Oppo Day, customers purchasing the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of Rs 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes of the draw.

Oppo IoT devices are also available with some good discounts till September 30 across Flipkart. Oppo Enco Buds and Enco Buds2 will be available at Rs 1499 and Rs 1799, respectively. Oppo Enco Air2 will be available at Rs 1999, while the recently launched OPPO Enco X2 at Rs 9999

Customers can get Oppo Pad Air at Rs 14499 with a flat discount of Rs 2000, and Rs 1500 cashback on purchase through ICICI and Axis bank cards. Oppo Watch Free will be available at a flat discount of 50% for Rs 2999, the company said.