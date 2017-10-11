Oppo is gearing up to launch F5 with 18:9 display on October 26

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone, the Oppo F5 on October 26th. The new smartphone in the company’s F-series will reportedly come with dual front cameras and an 18:9 display with minimal bezels.

Continuing to focus on its F-series line of selfie-oriented smartphones, Oppo is launching the Oppo F5 in Philippines first. The company has sent out media invites for the event teasing the full screen display. In the meantime, a leaked image has revealed that the Oppo F5 will also feature dual front cameras.

Big 6-inch full screen display

Coming to the processor, information in this regard is a little hard to come by. However, given the chipsets that Oppo has used in this range, we could see the Oppo F5 feature a Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 630/625 processor.

Some rumors suggest that the Oppo F5 could launch with a big 6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), a dual 16MP or 12MP front camera setup and a 20MP rear camera. The leaked image of the phone shows a fingerprint sensor along with a single camera setup on the back. The phone could be powered by a big 4,000mAh battery, and given the size of the display, it may turn out to be true.

Could be launched in India as well

There is a possibility that the Oppo F5 could see a same-day launch in the Indian market as well – the Oppo F3 Plus was launched on the same day in India, Philippines, and other Asian countries. The exact pricing details are not known yet, but we should know more in the coming days.