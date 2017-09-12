Oppo A71 launched in India with 5.2-inch HD display, Android 7.1 Nougat

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced the launch of another device in its A Series, dubbed as the A71. Priced at Rs. 12,990, the Oppo A71 is aimed at the budget segment and will be available from Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm and offline retailers starting from today, September 12.

With Oppo A71, the company once again aims at attracting the photography enthusiasts. Starting with the highlight of the device, the A71 features a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, Phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. The company claims that it uses multi-frame denoising technology which will allow you to capture clear images. On the front, it comes with a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo A71 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with Color OS 3.1 skinned on top. To ensure secure transactions, Color OS 3.1 launches a safety keyboard and scans the app or website you are using, allow you to safely complete your transaction. It comes with a 5.2-inch HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, offering a pixel density of ~282 PPI.

In terms of performance, the A71 comes with an octa core Mediatek MT67650 processor clubbed with Mali-T860MP2 GPU, 3GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the storage up to 256GB.

Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the A71 comes with connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS and microUSB 2.0 port.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A71 has been priced at Rs. 12,990 and will be available in Black and Gold color options on Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm and offline retailers starting from today.