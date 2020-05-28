Oppo Find X2 range gets two cheaper variants that are still 5G phones

The Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro, launched in earlier this year, are two of the most premium phones available from Oppo, but they're definitely not affordable phones – and that's likely why the company just announced two new entries to the line, with reduced specs and lower price tags.

These phones are the Oppo Find X2 Neo and Find X2 Lite, and they've been announced for the UK – it's unlikely they'll come to the US, as previous Oppo phones haven't been sold there, but they may come to Australia, as certain phones from the company are released in the country.

Examining the 5G phones

The Oppo Find X2 Neo, available for £599 (roughly $735, AU$1,110), looks like a specced-down Find X2. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, and like the Find X2 and X2 Pro the screen is curved at the sides, with a punch-hole for the front-facing camera. It runs the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which delivers the phone's 5G capability, and it's also packing 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The camera array here consists of a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 13MP telephoto and 2MP black-and-white snappers; Oppo hasn't specified the specs of the selfie camera. Finally, the battery capacity is 4,055mAh, with 30W fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is more affordable again at £399 (around $490, AU$740), although the Huawei P40 Lite 5G is a touch cheaper, denying the Find X2 Lite the title of 'cheapest 5G phone', at least in the UK.

The Find X2 Lite has the same battery, charging speed and chipset as the Neo, and three of the same cameras – the difference is the telephoto snapper makes way for a 'retro-effects camera' which we're certainly intrigued to test out, not least to find out what that actually means.

The Find X2 Lite's screen is the main feature that differentiates is from the other three phones, as unlike those it doesn't have a curved screen – the display is flat, and broken up by a notch at the top. It's a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, though one with the 'standard' 60Hz refresh rate rather than the fast 90Hz.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo and Lite are available to pre-order in the UK and Europe now from Oppo's website, ahead of a wider release on June 10. We'll make sure to review both phones to see if they're worth your money.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is also available to pre-order now too, though its £1,099 (about $1,350, AU$2,040) price tag seems daunting compared to the Lite and Neo; the Oppo Find X2 is more affordable, but still a good deal pricier than the new handsets, at £899 (about $1,150, AU$1,750).