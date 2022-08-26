Oppo Enco Buds 2 aims to be the new budget TWS king

Audio player loading…

Oppo launched its latest budget TWS, Oppo Enco Buds 2 in India. The budget offering from Oppo comes as an update to the existing Oppo Enco Buds, but the design has been updated to a stem type one with Buds 2.

The price for the earbuds has been set at Rs. 1,799 and they will go on sale from August 31.

Oppo Enco Buds 2: Pricing and availability

Unlike Oppo Enco Buds, these earbuds come in only a single colour option, a black and blue one.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 is available online on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Oppo online store (opens in new tab). It will also be available on all major mobile retailers offline soon. And it is priced aggressively at Rs. 1,799. It is sure to become one of the best TWS for under Rs. 2,000. The first sale of the Buds 2 TWS starts on August 31.

Oppo Enco Buds 2: Features and specifications

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Enco Buds 2 comes with a stem design this time around and weighs 4 grams each (per earbud). The earbuds come with intuitive touch control, with double tap for the next song, triple tap for the previous song and long press for controlling the volume. It can be customized according to your liking too. There is also a new feature that supports double-tapping the earbud to take photos, although it is supported on phones with ColorOS 11.3 or later.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 comes with a large 10mm Titanized driver, which has a sensitivity of 101dB. It supports Oppo live stereo sound effects - Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals settings via the HeyMelody app. HeyMelody app also lets you customize various other stuff like touch settings, game mode settings, battery check and more.

The earbuds support Bluetooth v5.2 and have support for improved game mode with 80ms low latency. And the earbuds have IPX4 rating water resistance, which is rated for splashing water from any direction.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 comes with a battery of 460mAh, and Oppo claims that it will give the Buds a playtime of 7 hours on earbuds while the total battery backup including the case goes up to 28 hours. There is also support for quick charging, with 10 minutes of charge providing 1 hour of playtime.

Aiming for the throne?

Oppo usually has great quality earphones, which come with great audio quality. It's Oppo Enco X2, Oppo Enco W51 and Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro all are industry standards. And we can expect a great quality product with this one too.

For the price of Rs. 1,799, it undercuts Realme Buds Air 3 Neo and we will have to compare it head to head to find which is the absolute best. But as it stands, for the price, Oppo Enco Buds 2 is a stellar deal for the price coming from an audio giant like Oppo.