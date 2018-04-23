OnePlus 6 glass design confirmed

The OnePlus 6 will have a glass design, as confirmed by CEO Pete Lau, marking the first time the firm has used glass on its flagship device.

Speaking in a forum post on the firm's website, Lau says the "OnePlus 6's glass design is centered around creating a 'sense of value' and 'premium hand-feel.'

"The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling.

"The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one."

A glass first, but not the first

This isn't the first time that OnePlus has used glass on a phone though, with the OnePlus X which it launched in 2015 available in two variants - glass and ceramic. However, Lau claims the glass finish on the OnePlus 6 boasts a first for the industry.

"The OnePlus 6's glass back contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating, a first in the smartphone industry.

"We applied 5 layers of Nanotech Coating instead of 3, even though the degree of separation between each layer is extremely subtle and tough to discern."

He claims that these extra levels give a different visual finish, although we'll have to wait to see the handset for ourselves before passing judgement.

We're still waiting to learn the OnePlus 6 launch date, but it can't be too far off with the volume of leaks and teasers we're currently seeing.