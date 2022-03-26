4 things we still need to find out at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally about to get its global launch. For those keeping track, it was first unveiled for China in January, then during MWC 2022 in February the company confirmed that it would land elsewhere in March, and now that time has almost come.

The official global unveiling is set for March 31, but of course there’s not much left to know, as the design and specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro have already been revealed.

There are still a few things that we’re waiting to learn though, and we’ve detailed them below.

1. The price

This is probably the biggest remaining question about the OnePlus 10 Pro – how much it will cost. We know that in China it starts at 4,699 Yuan, which is around $740 / £560 / AU$990, however we don’t expect exact conversions.

More useful might be the OnePlus 9 Pro’s price, as that started at £829 (about $969, AU$1,250) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That model wasn’t available in the US though, where you could only get the 12GB / 256GB model, which cost $1,069 / £929 (about AU$1,400).

In any case, it’s possible that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a similar price, but for now we really don’t know.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We know the OnePlus 10 Pro is getting its global unveiling on March 31, and you can pre-order it from then, but that's not when it ships, and we're not yet sure what date that will be. It's likely to be at least a week later, and could be even longer.

So while you’ll probably be able to get it in your hands before too long, we don’t know exactly when yet.

3. The RAM and storage

Technically we do know the RAM and storage amounts for the OnePlus 10 Pro, or rather we know the amounts in China, but it’s possible that the configurations will vary a little elsewhere.

In China you can get a OnePlus 10 Pro with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, or 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

That’s quite a few different options so we wouldn’t expect any additional ones elsewhere, but it’s possible that some of those won’t be offered, or that only some regions will get some of them (just like how the US didn’t get as many configurations of the OnePlus 9 Pro as the UK did).

Even in the UK though you can only get the OnePlus 9 Pro with either 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM or 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, so it’s possible that the OnePlus 10 Pro’s capacities will mirror that, but we just don’t know.

4. Whether we'll get the Extreme Edition

The OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition (Image credit: OnePlus)

We mentioned the storage capacities above, but the top OnePlus 10 Pro storage capacity - the 12GB / 512GB one - is actually a special model dubbed the OnePlus 10 Pro Extreme Edition.

This comes in a Panda White shade, which the other versions aren't available in, but is otherwise the same phone.

So will we get the Extreme Edition globally or will we be limited to lower capacities and the choice of Volcanic Black or Emerald Forest shades? Right now we're not sure.