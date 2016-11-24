One of the best mice in the world is currently criminally cheap

Outside of a monitor, your mouse and keyboard are the most important things connecting to your PC gaming experience, which is why it’s important to have quality under your fingertips.

A mouse is especially important. A bad mouse won’t last long, will be uncomfortable to use, and will prove unreliable when you put it under stress. Worse still, a bad wireless mouse will suffer from a poor battery life, and a laggy, unreliable connection.

Thankfully you can avoid all those issues with a quality mouse, and one of the best mice around is currently almost 50% off on Amazon . thanks to Amazon's ongoing Black Friday deals.

Mice on the cheap

The mouse in question is the Logitech MX Master , which we currently rank as the second best mouse in the world behind the portability-focussed MX Anywhere.

You can currently buy the MX Master for £41.99 on Amazon, which is a far cry cheaper than its regular asking price of £79.99.

Thankfully keyboard fans don’t have to be left out in the cold, as one of Logitech’s flagship keyboards, the G910 , is also on sale at £79.99 .

It might use Logitech’s Romer-G switches rather than the industry standard Cherry, but our own Cameron Faulkner called it a “carefully engineered mechanical keyboard worth its weight in LEDs.”

It’s also got a full set of RGB backlights, and a selection of macro keys if you want to simplify your gaming experience by assigning a complicated series of key presses to a single button.