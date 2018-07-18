Nokia X5 launched with dual rear cameras, notch display

Finnish smartphone maker Nokia has announced its latest budget device dubbed as the Nokia X5 in China. The device has been in the news for some time now and has been finally made official. The device looks similar to the Nokia X6, which was the first device from Nokia to feature a notch display.

The Nokia X6 was launched in China earlier this year and is expected to make its India debut in August. At the moment, there is no information about the Indian availability of the X5 and we receive some information about the device when the Nokia X6 is announced in India.

Nokia X5 Specifications

The Nokia X5 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and like other Nokia devices, it offers a stock Android experience. The device features a 5.86-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It features a notch at the top that houses the earpiece, front camera and other sensors.

In terms of performance, the device is powered by an octa core Helio P60 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, compared to the Snapdragon 636 used on the X6. The Nokia X5 has been launched in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Coming to the cameras, the device sports a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

The Nokia X5 is powered by a 3,060mAh battery and does not support fast charging. Connectivity options on the device include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 ac, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and a USB Type – C port.

Nokia X5 Pricing and Availability

The Nokia X5 has been priced at 999 CNY (Rs. 10,200 approx.) for the 3GB RAM variant and 1,399 CNY (Rs. 14,300 approx.) for the 4GB RAM variant. The device will be available in China starting from tomorrow, July 19 from Nokia online store, JD.com, Suning and Lynx.