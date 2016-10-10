Nokia about to make a grand comeback with 2 flagship devices and 1 mid range handset?

Nokia’s fall from grace was brutal and harsh. Once the biggest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, its fate was sealed after its decision in 2011 to partner with Microsoft’s Windows Phone and sideline Android.

This is 2016 though. And things are about to change. Ladies and gentlemen, Nokia is coming back. And this time there’s no Windows Phone in the offing. Nokia has embraced Android.

Earlier this week, a smartphone by the name of Nokia D1C was spotted online on a Geekbench listing by BGR India.

Now Playful Droid has managed to obtain an AnTuTu listing of the upcoming Nokia smartphone which reveals a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a fullHD screen (display size uncertain) and the Adreno 505 GPU.

While not confirmed, the device could come with a 13MP front and 8MP rear camera, with Android 7.0 Nougat on board. On the connectivity side, the device is set to support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.0 as well as GPS/A-GPS.

Disappointed that these are strictly mid-range specifications? Fret not, because rumors pointing to two high-end Nokia devices with 5.2/5.5-inch QuadHD displays have also been floating about.

These devices are set to come with the powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, a 22.6MP rear camera and 4K video recording support.

Leaks and rumours point to the high-end devices sporting a price tag of around Rs 30,000, while the D1C (the mid-range device) is expected to be priced south of Rs 20,000.

Also read : Here’s how you can get an iPhone 7 for Rs 19,990