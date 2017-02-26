Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 launched globally: specifications, price and availability

Finally the most awaited evening has come, and the most beloved phone maker Nokia has taken the wraps off their new products. Calling it their new era, the company has expanded just from phones to a wider range of products. In the smartphone portfolio, Nokia has added 2 new phones to the list, and the iconic 3310 has also made official with some necessary upgrades.

The main announcements include the global roll out of Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310. Nokia 6 Arte Black edition is rolled out alongside the new smartphones. All the phones will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, with purest Android experience. Jamie from Google took the stage in between to announce that Google AI will be coming to a bunch of Android phones around the globe including all the Nokia phones.

Coming to the Nokia Android smartphones, three different phones target different segment of smartphones. HMD has tied up with Foxconn for manufacturing Nokia devices. Nokia 6 is still the most high-end variant out of the three phones. All the smartphones are designed to look ‘simple’ and feel ‘natural’. All the phones will have a laminated display stack.

Nokia 3 will have a 5-inch HD display and an 8MP front camera. The Nokia 3 will boast of a machined aluminium uni-frame and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass lamination for further protection. It will be available in Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White.

New Nokia 3 specifications

Dimensions: 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48mm

OS: Android 7 Nougat

Screen size: 5-inch

Resolution: 1280 x 720

CPU: MediaTek 6737 quad-core

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Battery: 2,650mAh

Rear camera: 8MP

Front camera: 8MP

On the other hand, Nokia 5 will be coming with a 5.2-inch IPS display with HD (720 x 1280p) resolution. Moreover, a special edition Nokia 6 Arc Black piano high class finish will also be available at a higher price.

New Nokia 5 Specifications

Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05mm

OS: Android 7 Nougat

Screen size: 5.2-inch

Resolution: 1280 x 720

CPU: Snapdragon 430

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 16GB

Battery: 3,000mAh

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 8MP

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB of RAM, a 3,000mAh battery and 64GB of internal storage.

As a gift from Nokia to its loyalist, Nokia 3310 is also rolled out with all new Snake game and the iconic Nokia ringtone. Nokia focused on the battery part during the presentation, claiming a battery life of 22 hours talk time and 30 days of standby time. The Snake game is now also available in Facebook messenger.

Nokia 3310 Specifications

Weight: 79.6g

Dimensions: 115.6 x 51 x 12.8mm

OS: Nokia Series 30+

Screen size: 2.4-inch

Resolution: 240 x 320

Storage: microSD up to 32GB

Battery: 1,200mAh

Rear camera: 2MP

Price

Nokia 6 Arte Black global price- 299 euros (approx. Rs. 21,000)

Nokia 6 global price- 229 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000)

Nokia 5 global price- 189 euros (approx. Rs. 13,500)

Nokia 3 global price- 139 euros (rapprox. Rs. 10,000)