New Zealand vs Wales live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2019 Bronze Final from anywhere

After demoralising defeats at the penultimate 2019 Rugby World Cup hurdle, both New Zealand and Wales will need to pick themselves up as they play for pride in this third place play-off. To see who prevails, be sure to take our advice on getting a New Zealand vs Wales live stream from absolutely anywhere.

The All Blacks will likely be the more shell shocked of the two sides, having been resolutely outfought and outplayed in their last four clash with England.

Wales' match with South Africa was a tighter affair which will have left fans lamenting injuries to key players, with a number of war-wounded stars set to miss this so-called Bronze Final match, too.

Live stream New Zealand vs Wales - where and when This Bronze Final clash takes place at the 49,970 capacity Ajinomoto Stadium in Chōfu, Tokyo on Friday, November 1. The game kicks off at 6pm JST local time - that's an 9am GMT start for Wales fans and folks tuning in from the UK, and a 9pm NZDT kick-off for All Blacks supporters looking to cheer on their side.

The match will also provide a chance to say farewell to both coaches and key players on both sides. Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland will both be taking charge of New Zealand and Wales respectively for the last time in the match. Meanwhile veteran players Kieran Read, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams will turn out for the last time as All Blacks.

George North (hamstring) and Liam Williams (ankle) are both ruled out for Wales, adding to a long list of players unavailable for the Welsh.

Can the All Blacks bounce back or will the weakened Welsh battle on to clinch third place? You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup New Zealand vs Wales Bronze Final live stream guide below.

Read more: discover how to live stream the Rugby World Cup final for free

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as our out-and-out favourite. As well as boasting speedy connections, super strength security, wonderful simplicity to use and adapatbility with loads of mobile and TV streaming devices, ExpressVPN also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee allowing you to give it a try without committing fully. That said this #1 rated best VPN in the world right now is also really reasonably prices and you can sign up for an annual plan to get 49% off and 3 months extra absolutely FREE. Setting things up is super simple. Once you've chosen you're VPN provider and installed their software, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. Choose any country showing the Rugby World Cup and watch as if you were in that part of the world.

How to stream Wales live in the UK for FREE

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The Bronze Final match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 8.30am GMT and kick-off at 9am GMT. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch the All Blacks live in New Zealand

This game is one of a number of 2019 Rugby World Cup matches being shown free-to-air in New Zealand via TVNZ, with kick-off at 9pm NZST on Friday evening - although, bizarrely, you'll have to wait an hour after kick-off to watch. Alternatively, streaming service Spark Sport has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup LIVE. Spark will cost $24.99 for this match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Wales in Australia

The Bronze Final game will be available to watch live for free on Bold and through 10 Play. Kick-off time is 7pm AEST. The match will also be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights to every match of the tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Channel 10 or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Wales in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick-off for the match is at 5am ET and 2am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold. Single matches can also be purchased for $34.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream New Zealand vs Wales in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 11am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada