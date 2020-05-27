New Windows 10 bug has broken updates – but Microsoft has promised a fix

An embarrassing new bug has been found in Windows 10’s Fast Startup feature, which is preventing updates from properly installing.

Fast Startup, which is enabled by default for most Windows 10 PCs, is supposed to make your computer boot up faster by storing some of your system files when you turn off your PC, in a sort of hybrid hibernation state. On paper, this sounds like a fantastic feature, but it seems this is causing updates to fail installing if they need to restart your PC.

Unlike many other Windows 10 problems, Microsoft has actually acknowledged this one, however, and has issued a statement that says: “When comes to Windows updates, some patch installation could require pending operations being processed during the next Windows startup that follows a full shutdown. Without a full shutdown, those pending operations won’t be processed.”

According to Windows Latest , Microsoft has promised that it is working on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming Windows 10 update. “There are plans to address this in a future Windows version,” the company reportedly said.

Until then, you should be able to get around the bug by temporarily disabling the Fast Startup feature. Manually rebooting your PC may also allow the update to finish installing.

How to disable Fast Startup

If you’re having trouble installing an update follow these steps to disable Fast Startup:

First, open up Control Panel by searching for it in the Search box, Click ‘Power Options’, then ‘Choose what the power buttons do’.

In the window that appears, click ‘Change settings that are currently unavailable’. From there, make sure ‘Turn on fast startup (recommended)’ is unchecked.

Once you’ve installed the update that’s been failing, you can then turn Fast Startup back on again.