New Radeon RX 7600 price and specs leaks could spell disaster for AMD

We may be getting a better picture of what the MSRP for the AMD Radeon RX 7600 will be once it launches, thanks to a new emerging price rumor.

Three third-party models have surfaced on the CanadaComputer website, which has been reported on by VideoCardz . The leaks also gave Canadian pricing, the cheapest of which tracks with previous rumors:

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 8GB Gaming OC at 425.00 CAD (about $315)

XFX Radeon RX 7600 8GB Speedster QICK308 BLACK at 419.99 CAD (about $31)

XFX Radeon RX 7600 8GB Speedster SWFT210 CORE 409.99 at CAD (about $305)

The lowest price also matches the MSRP of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 , which was revealed to be $299 (about £240 / AU$450), as both are mid-range graphics card options. A new midrange card was confirmed during a Q1 2023 earnings call by AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su, and as we see more leaks concerning prices, the card’s launch is most likely imminent.

What this could mean for AMD?

We’re getting closer to a proper AMD Radeon RX 7600 launch date, if all of these rumors, reports, and leaks are to be believed. Not only due to the numerous pricing leaks but other ones that flesh out more of its specs.

For instance, the report from CanadaComputer supports a previous one from GPU-Z that the RX 7600 would come with 8GB VRAM across a 128-bit bus, along with revealing several other specs. This is the most worrying of the rumors as just like the RTX 4060, there’s no alternate version with higher VRAM, meaning that this card could become oversaturated at higher-quality settings, causing performance issues. And if pricing rumors are true, this is even worse since the RTX 4060 and RX 7600 will be the same price but the former will most likely have a performance and stability advantage over the other.

AMD could still undercut Nvidia in a few ways. The biggest would be to offer an RX 7600 model for a lower MSRP than the RTX 4060, the second would be to offer a model with higher VRAM for the same $299, and the third would be to also have an actual answer for DLSS 3.

We’ll have to wait and see what AMD will do, if it chooses to do anything, during the upcoming Computex 2023 event.