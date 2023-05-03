AMD confirms normal-priced Radeon 7600 GPU for normal people at last

After plenty of rumors and leaks about the Radeon RX 7600 GPU have circulating the internet for several months, we finally have official confirmation from AMD about its existence.

According to a report from VideoCardz (opens in new tab), during the Q1 2023 earnings call, AMD CEO and President Dr. Lisa Su affirmed that the manufacturer will finally have an update concerning the RX 7600 and other Radeon 7000-series GPUs. Confirming that the RX 7900 XTX GPUs saw strong sales in the first quarter, Su stated that the company is on track to expand its “RDNA 3 GPU portfolio with the launch of new mainstream Radeon 7000 series GPUs this quarter.”

Her statement most likely confirms the 7700 and 7600 GPUs, though there’s no indication that AMD will be announcing or releasing any other models anytime soon. However, a Redditor (opens in new tab) managed to save a pull request for ROCm software that indicates unreleased GPU models. One of those models includes an RX 7500 which, if true, would be a true low-end chip option that could seriously undermine Nvidia.

Regardless, it’s good news that we’ll be seeing more affordable GPUs from the company, considering all the pricey high-end models in the wild.

Could hit Nvidia where it hurts

This generation is witnessing a bizarre trend in terms of GPU offerings in that we have only now begun to see even mid-range options coming out, thanks to Nvidia’s recently released GeForce RTX 4070 and the much-rumored RTX 4060 Ti and 4060 .

It feels like regular gamers have been left in the dust, with the current offerings being far too expensive for the average buyer. Especially since most were unable to get in on the 3000-series GPUs thanks to crypto miners buying up and scalping them for most of the previous generation. And though it’s too late for Team Red to one-up Team Green in terms of releasing a mid-range option first, it can at least beat the opposition in terms of pricing .

There’s a major rumor that AMD will make the official announcement for the RX 7600 during Computex 2023, which would be the perfect opportunity to undercut Nvidia. If they were to lower the price of the RX 7600 by even $100, though preferably more, it would give gamers looking to upgrade their outdated chips a huge incentive to invest in that GPU.

And if Team Red releases a truly affordable low-end RX 7500, then that would absolutely clench the victory over Team Green for this generation.