AMD Radeon 7000 launch live blog: the next-gen GPU war starts now

Welcome to our AMD Radeon 7000 launch event live blog. AMD is hosting a big bash where it'll show off its next generation of graphics cards to take on Nvidia.

This is an exciting time to be a PC gamer, not only do we have more brilliant PC games than we can play, but Nvidia has recently released its GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and the RTX 4080 is coming soon as well.

So, we're super excited to see what AMD has to offer. Nvidia remains the market leader, and while we were very impressed by the raw power of the RTX 4090, it hasn't been plain sailing for Team Green, with grumbles about high price tags, reports of adaptor cables melting and a hastily-cancelled RTX 4080 12GB model all making headaches for the company.

This gives AMD an exciting opportunity to close the gap on Nvidia, and we hope what it announces today will be some of the best graphics cards you can slap into your gaming rig.

We're expecting the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7800, and perhaps the RX 7700 XT. We don't know for sure what AMD has in store, but with the event kicking off today, Thursday, November 3 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EST / 8PM GMT, we shouldn't have long to wait. If you want to watch along, check out our guide on how to watch the AMD Radeon 7000 launch event, and read on below for all our expert opinion and analysis throughout the event.