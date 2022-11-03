Live
AMD Radeon 7000 launch live blog: the next-gen GPU war starts now
We're live at AMD's “together we advance_gaming”
Welcome to our AMD Radeon 7000 launch event live blog. AMD is hosting a big bash where it'll show off its next generation of graphics cards to take on Nvidia.
This is an exciting time to be a PC gamer, not only do we have more brilliant PC games than we can play, but Nvidia has recently released its GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and the RTX 4080 is coming soon as well.
So, we're super excited to see what AMD has to offer. Nvidia remains the market leader, and while we were very impressed by the raw power of the RTX 4090, it hasn't been plain sailing for Team Green, with grumbles about high price tags, reports of adaptor cables melting and a hastily-cancelled RTX 4080 12GB model all making headaches for the company.
This gives AMD an exciting opportunity to close the gap on Nvidia, and we hope what it announces today will be some of the best graphics cards you can slap into your gaming rig.
We're expecting the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7800, and perhaps the RX 7700 XT. We don't know for sure what AMD has in store, but with the event kicking off today, Thursday, November 3 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EST / 8PM GMT, we shouldn't have long to wait. If you want to watch along, check out our guide on how to watch the AMD Radeon 7000 launch event, and read on below for all our expert opinion and analysis throughout the event.
We definitely hope that AMD shows off some more price-accessible cards today as well. While we don't expect to see an RX 7700 XT or an RX 7600 XT today, these are still some of the most anticipated GPUs on our list since we would really like to see more affordable graphics cards like the Intel Arc A770.
We haven't been able to test that GPU ourselves yet, but by all accounts it seems to be a solid graphics card and not for a whole lot of money. We're in the middle of an ongoing cost of living crisis, so any price advantage AMD can bring to the table would be welcome by a lot of PC gamers out there.
Nvidia has been the market leader for graphics cards pretty much since the very beginning, and AMD, while competitive, has always been a close second place. With Nvidia's recent issues, most notably reports of melting power adapter cables, AMD has made a point of underlining that it is sticking with the standard 8-pin connectors that most power supplies already have.
There is also concerns about power use, with Nvidia's RTX 4090 soaking up nearly a half a kW. As we saw with AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips, AMD has been making some strides in the area of energy efficiency that we find very encouraging. Hopefully the new Radeon GPUs keep that trend going.
Given all of the energy issues we've been seeing in the UK and elsewhere, I think AMD's attention on power use is a commendable approach and could be a major asset in its fight with both Nvidia and Intel.
If you want to keep the excitement building, check out our list of the current best AMD graphics cards.
At the moment, the Radeon RX 6800 is our pick as the best overall GPU from AMD. Will the GPUs AMD shows off today knock it from the top spot? We certainly hope so.
The name of the event is 'together we advance_gaming', so we expect to hear a lot about how these GPUs bring exciting performance boosts and features to the latest PC games.
This is the latest in a series of events hosted by AMD, and a week later, AMD will be hosting the slightly-less exciting 'together we advance_data centers' on November 10.
Well, our friends at TechRadar Pro will be excited, anyway.
While it's a bit quiet on AMD's official Twitter account, the Radeon RX account is building up hype!
We're still a few hours away from the event starting, but we're excited. Nvidia have been the top GPU dog for so long now, that we really want to see AMD release a range of new GPUs that really put the pressure on Team Green. After all, healthy competition helps spur on innovation, and that means us PC gamers win.
