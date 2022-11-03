AMD revealed its “together we advance_gaming” livestream event, which will introduce Team Red’s latest in its AMD Radeon graphics cards, the 7000 series. For months now there have been both rumors and genuine information circulating about the gaming chips, and this event will definitely be showing off more about the RDNA 3 architecture.

AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Radeon, Scott Herkelman, previously alluded to the launch event on Twitter but now we once again have official confirmation of it. We’re expecting several graphics cards to appear, especially the flagship card, which is a super-powered flagship called the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Other models we’re expecting to see during the event include the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7800, and RX 7700 XT. And if any of them make the launch event, they’re definitely be ranked as some of the best graphics cards around.

Regardless, we have all the info you need on when the livestream is happening and how to watch it. We also have our own predictions on what we’ll be likely to see during the event.

When is the AMD Radeon 7000 launch event?

AMD’s “together we advance_gaming” livestream event is set to premiere on Thursday, November 3 at 1PM PDT / 4PM EST / 9PM BST through the AMD YouTube channel .

Thankfully this means that most viewers will be able to watch the event, regardless of their respective timezone. But whether you can make it or not, TechRadar will be covering the event in full so make sure to keep checking back for the latest news.

No matter what, AMD is sure to showcase some cutting-edge gaming tech featuring the RDNA 3 architecture. Here’s how to watch the livestream.

How to watch the AMD Radeon 7000 launch event

AMD revealed that it would be livestreaming its “together we advance_gaming” event through the AMD YouTube channel . And luckily for us, they’ve already uploaded the direct livestream link, which you can find below.

And after the official event ends, AMD will host a replay of it on its website here after a few hours.

Our AMD Radeon 7000 launch predictions

AMD already stated that it’s set to reveal more information about the RDNA 3 architecture, which is powering its latest graphics cards, the 7000 series. The manufacturing giant also stated that these chips “will deliver new levels of performance, efficiency, and functionality to gamers and content creators.”

We predict that we’ll find out more about the specs of its flagship chip, the rumored superpowerful variation of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, called the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. And we also believe that other models in the 7000 series line will make an appearance including the aforementioned RX 7900 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7800, and RX 7700 XT.

We also believe that we’ll finally get an official launch date for the cards, which have been heavily rumored to launch sometime in December. And since AMD has already confirmed that its RDNA 3 chips will be coming out later this year, this seems to be a very likely reveal at the event.