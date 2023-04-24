A mid-range AMD Radeon RX 7600 may be coming to challenge Nvidia's RTX 4070

The rumor mill has cooked up another possibility in the realm of mid-range GPUs, and just in time for the upcoming major tech event, Computex, which starts at the end of May.

According to Igor’sLAB and reported on by VideoCardz , AMD may be announcing its own mid-range desktop graphics card, the Radeon RX 7600. If this rumor turns out to be true, then Team Red will finally have a proper challenger for Nvidia’s own RTX 4070 . This matches rumors back in February that also stated AMD would be launching four graphics cards in 2023, including the 7600.

Several board partners are apparently set to make the reveal during Computex this year, which would finally give AMD some affordable RDNA3 GPU options. Interestingly enough, the rumor also states that this might motivate other graphic card makers to put out their versions, as they’ve been holding off due to worry over lack of market and therefore profits Then again, considering that the RTX 4070 hasn’t been selling particularly well, that caution may have been justified.

AMD could still manage a victory against Nvidia

Though it’s too late for AMD to launch the Radeon RX 7600 early for a win against Nvidia as we suggested back in February 2023, having a proper mid-range graphics card option would be smart.

There’s one way AMD can still undercut Nvidia and that’s through its usual route: pricing. The RTX 4070 has an MSRP of $599 and if Team Red undercuts that by even $100 then it would have a serious advantage over Team Green. There are plenty of gamers waiting for cheaper options to update their PCs with, especially since the previous 3000-series was nearly impossible to get for so long.

And offering a cheaper chip is simply good business right now, as neither AMD nor Nvidia is offering a true budget card this generation. Selling a mid-range card would be the perfect blow against AMD’s longtime rival, and announcing it during a huge tech event like Computex 2023 would make the victory that much more decisive.