New Malayalam movies set to release in theatres and OTT platforms for Onam

Festival days in India are always occasions for film releases. Onam, which is perhaps the most well-known festival in Kerala, is no different. Big Malayalam movies always arrive for Onam. The last two years have been low-key because of the pandemic. But with a semblance of normalcy restored now, things are looking up for this Onam, which falls on September 8 this year.

In the theatres, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara's Gold, directed by Premam-fame Alphonse Puthren, was meant to be an Onam release but got pushed by a week.

Actor Arvind Swami is returning to Malayalam cinema after 26 years with his much-awaited film Ottu. His last Malayalam film was Bharathan’s Devaragam in 1996. Ottu stars him and Kunchacko Boban in the leads, and is directed by Fellini TP.

Oru Thekkan Thallu Case, starring Biju Menon, Padmapriya, Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew, is also slated for released. The film is based on Ammini Pilla Vettu Case, a novel written by noted Malayalam writer GR Indugopan.

Then there is Pathombatham Nootandu, which has Siju Wilson in the lead role. Director Vinayan’s film is based on the real-life stories of a bunch of social reformers.

On the OTT, three Malayalam movies, which have had a good run in theatres recently, are also set to stream.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Featuring the ever-dependable Kunchacko Boban in the lead, Nna Thaan Case Kodu is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. It is a legal drama that has elements of satire. It is about a petty thief's attempts to clear his name in connection with a crime he did not commit. The film won the appreciation of both critics and lay viewers, and Kunchacko Boban's performance came in for particular praise. It streams on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 8.

Thallumala (Netflix)

Netflix and Tovino Thomas have a great bond. His direct release on the platform, Minnal Murali, made Indian super hero a film genre. Thallumala, starring him and the beautiful Kalyani Priyadarshan in the leads, is a dark comedy action movie. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the story follows the escapades of a guy and how he becomes an internet celebrity after a fight at his wedding. The song and dance sequences and the action set pieces were the highlights of the film. It streams on Netflix from September 11.

Pappan (Zee5)

Suresh Gopi as a cop. Do we need to say more? It is among a favourite sub-genre in Malayalam films. The veteran plays the role of CI Abraham Mathew Mathan in this crime thriller. He comes back to the force to probe a murder mystery. Pappan, directed by Joshiy, also stars Neeta Pillai, Gokul Suresh, Asha Sharath, Nyla Usha and Kaniha. It streams on Zee5 from September 7.