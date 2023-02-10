New Intel Raptor Lake mobile CPUs take number-one spot in benchmarks

Audio player loading…

One of Intel’s newest mobile CPUs, the Intel Core i9-13980HX, has only been in the wild since yesterday and already it’s reclaimed its number one spot in the PassMark mobile CPU benchmark ranking.

As revealed by the PassMark test and reported on by VideoCardz , the Core i9-13980HX scored 54,483 points while the Core i9-13900HX has a score of 51,739 points. The two Raptor Lake-HX CPUs (which feature 24 cores and a TDP of 55W), have surpass the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Zen 4 processor, putting the latter in third place on the benchmark score list, and securing Intel's place as the leading mobile processor maker.

According to the data, we can infer that the Raptor Lake-HX is between 9-14% faster than the 7845HX in single-threaded tests and are at least 11% faster in multicore performance. However, AMD is planning on a 16-core Ryzen 9 7945HX processor as revealed during its CES 2023 keynote , which would lessen that gap, especially since the Intel Core i9-13980HX only has eight performance cores, with 16 efficiency cores to back those up.

AMD does not use big.LITTLE architecture, so those 16 Ryzen 9 7945HX cores are all going to be running at full throttle.

What does this mean for AMD?

These PassMark benchmarks are fascinating in what they reveal about the mobile Raptor Lake-HX mobile CPUs, and it’ll be even more interesting to see how well they do in more mainstream benchmarks like CPU-Z Validator and Geekbench.

If those tests are favorable enough, it could honestly put these two processors as some of the best processors on the market, mobile or otherwise. And even with the upcoming 16-core 7945HX from AMD, it might not be enough to even match the Raptor Lake chips, let alone surpass them.

Most likely the only way AMD could win this matchup is through the pricing of laptops that use its chips, but that’s up to those brands to set. Though normally there is a difference in cost between Intel laptops and AMD laptops, so it’s definitely possible.