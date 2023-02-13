New cheap Sony headphones and Bluetooth speakers appear in Twitter leak

A successor to the Sony WH-CH510 could be on the way

Sony’s premium-grade audio products feature prominently on our lists of the best headphones and best wireless earbuds, but the company’s grip on the more affordable end of the market isn’t quite as tight.

By the looks of things, though, Sony is gearing up to release a new range of cheaper headphones and wireless speakers to compliment its high-end offering.

The news comes by way of serial leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, whose recent thread of tweets (opens in new tab) highlights several supposedly “unreleased Sony audio products,” including Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones and an SRS-XB100 wireless speaker to take on the best Bluetooth speakers.

Wojciechowski makes mention of a so-called “MagicBucket" speaker, too, which looks like it could feature a central control panel flanked by two rounded speakers (imagine a piece of Lego that plays music).

Logic suggests that the WH-CH520 headphones – if indeed they are on the way – will be a direct update to the already excellent Sony WH-CH510 headphones. To our eyes from the leaks, the two products look identical, save for the slightly more rounded way the headband attaches on the newer WH-CH520.

The Sony SRS-XB100 speaker is a little harder to place, but it looks an awful lot like the decidedly unremarkable Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker, which is in desperate need of a superior successor. The larger number in the SRS-XB100’s name and the very similar design suggests it could indeed be new version of the SRS-XB13 (with improved sound quality, we hope).

Applying similar naming logic, the Sony SRS-XV500 could be a miniature version of the pricey Sony SRS-XV900 party speaker. It’s hard to gauge the device’s size from the image Wojciechowski includes in his tweet, but the obvious lighting cutouts suggest the SRS-XV500 will be another large (if not quite as expensive) events speaker.

Sony hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of any of the products Wojciechowski has seemingly revealed prematurely, but we’re hoping that at least a few – if not all – of the devices featured will be officially announced in the coming months.

We'll share further details as and when we get them, so for more on the best cheap headphones and best wireless speakers, stay tuned to TechRadar.