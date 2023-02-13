New cheap Sony headphones and Bluetooth speakers appear in Twitter leak

By Axel Metz
published

Including a possible successor to the excellent WH-CH510

Sony WH-CH510 headphones on a table
A successor to the Sony WH-CH510 could be on the way (Image credit: Sony)
Audio player loading…

Sony’s premium-grade audio products feature prominently on our lists of the best headphones and best wireless earbuds, but the company’s grip on the more affordable end of the market isn’t quite as tight. 

By the looks of things, though, Sony is gearing up to release a new range of cheaper headphones and wireless speakers to compliment its high-end offering. 

The news comes by way of serial leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, whose recent thread of tweets (opens in new tab) highlights several supposedly “unreleased Sony audio products,” including Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones and an SRS-XB100 wireless speaker to take on the best Bluetooth speakers.

Wojciechowski makes mention of a so-called “MagicBucket" speaker, too, which looks like it could feature a central control panel flanked by two rounded speakers (imagine a piece of Lego that plays music). 

See more

Logic suggests that the WH-CH520 headphones – if indeed they are on the way – will be a direct update to the already excellent Sony WH-CH510 headphones. To our eyes from the leaks, the two products look identical, save for the slightly more rounded way the headband attaches on the newer WH-CH520.

See more

The Sony SRS-XB100 speaker is a little harder to place, but it looks an awful lot like the decidedly unremarkable Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth speaker, which is in desperate need of a superior successor. The larger number in the SRS-XB100’s name and the very similar design suggests it could indeed be new version of the SRS-XB13 (with improved sound quality, we hope). 

See more

Applying similar naming logic, the Sony SRS-XV500 could be a miniature version of the pricey Sony SRS-XV900 party speaker. It’s hard to gauge the device’s size from the image Wojciechowski includes in his tweet, but the obvious lighting cutouts suggest the SRS-XV500 will be another large (if not quite as expensive) events speaker.

See more

Sony hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of any of the products Wojciechowski has seemingly revealed prematurely, but we’re hoping that at least a few – if not all – of the devices featured will be officially announced in the coming months. 

We'll share further details as and when we get them, so for more on the best cheap headphones and best wireless speakers, stay tuned to TechRadar. 

Axel Metz
Axel Metz
Staff Writer

Axel is a London-based staff writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the newest movies to latest Apple developments as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. 


Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned a gold standard NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme. 

See more Audio news