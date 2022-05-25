New Beats Studio Buds noise cancelling earbuds land with graffiti-look casing

Audio player loading…

The Beats Studio Buds impressed us when they were first released last summer, and a new-look design brings the best Beats earbuds extra style to match its great sound.

Designed in collaboration with Daily Paper, the new Beats Studio Buds tap into the Amsterdam clothing brand’s SS22 collection, influenced by 80s and 90s hip hop aesthetics and graffiti art.

"Music is one of the most important brand pillars for us as it brings our community together," said Abderrahmane Trabsini, Co-Founder and Design Director of Daily Paper.

"Working with Beats has always been on our wish list of collaborations. It's also an extension of the current SS22 collection which is inspired by hip-hop culture."

(Image credit: Beats)

The Daily Paper x Beats Studio Buds feature the same curved white plastic case, but see the Daily Paper name stamped across them in a graffiti-like font, with red accents using the Daily Paper shield logo on each bud.

The special edition buds go on sale tomorrow (May 26, 2022) online and at Daily Paper stores, and will cost $149.95 / £129.95.

New look, same great sound

Though the design may be different, the internal specs of the Beats Studio Buds remain the same.

Playing more nicely with Android phones than Apple-branded AirPods (despite Beats being a subsidiary brand from the Cupertino company), they offer active noise cancellation, water and sweat resistance and 24 hours of battery life (when including the capacity of the charging case, that is).

As for audio quality, our reviewer Nick Pino had this to say:

"Audio purists have always taken issue with Beats' audio quality, but its fun, lively sound is really a blast to listen to. Its accentuated highs and lows will make your music radiate energy, and will have you bobbing your head along with the beat."

Definitely worth checking out if you’re a Daily Paper aficionado, then.