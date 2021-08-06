Need some noise-cancelling headphones? Don't miss these huge savings on the Jabra Elite 85h

Whether you're working from home or navigating a busy street, noise-cancelling headphones are a must-have if you want to listen to your music in peace – and these fantastic Jabra Elite 85h deals from Amazon prove you don't have to break the bank in your quest for quiet.

In the US, the Jabra Elite 85h have returned to their lowest price, plummeting from $249.99 to $149.99 – that's a saving of $100.

If you're in the UK you can save big as well, with Amazon reducing the wireless headphones from £279.99 to £149.99 – add on an additional 15% off voucher at checkout, and you can get the Jabra Elite 85h for just £126.65. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Jabra headphones prices in your region.)

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals

Jabra Elite 85H: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 – Available in four stylish colors, the Jabra Elite 85h offer excellent noise cancellation, a class-leading 41-hour battery life, terrific call quality, and well-balanced audio. This deal sees them return to their lowest price, so it's worth snapping up.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £126.65 at Amazon

Save £153.34 – If you need a pair of reliable noise-cancelling headphones with a long battery life, this deal is well worth taking advantage off. To get the full discount, select the 'Apply 15% voucher' checkbox below the price, and the deal will be applied at checkout. View Deal

In our Jabra Elite 85H review, we lauded their class-leading battery life, terrific call quality, impressive noise cancellation, and understated style – and at these prices, they're a bargain.

Excellent value combined with a class-leading 41-hour battery life makes these over-ear headphones an excellent choice if you're looking for some cans you can use on your commute.

Most importantly, they sound good, and come with an app that allows you to toggle through different audio presets to find the perfect sound for your music.

