MSI slip-up suggests Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti launch is imminent

Nvidia isn’t expected to announce the RTX 3080 Ti for another two weeks, but it’s already made an appearance on the MSI website.

As spotted by Videocardz, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is now listed on the MSI website as a filter for the graphics card product category. Clicking the link doesn’t show any products just yet, but it’s likely yet another sign that the flagship Ampere GPU will be landing soon.

This isn’t the first time that MSI has seemingly confirmed the imminent arrival of the RTX 3080 Ti. Earlier this month, an MSI Supreme X version of the graphics card was pictured in the wild, with some even suggesting the GPU had already gone on sale in Abu Dhabi for an estimated $3,500 (£2,500/AU$4,500).

While Nvidia has yet to confirm the RTX 3080 Ti's existence, nor how much it will cost, the company is widely expected to announced the GPU on 29 May, with a launch said to be planned for early June.

However, it's unlikely to have many surprises in store, as the high-end GPU has leaked extensively ahead of its official debut. According to rumors, the graphics card will feature the GA102-225-KD-A1 GPU, with a total of 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 SM units, and a clock speed of 1,365MHz and 1,665MHz boost.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is also expected to arrive equipped with 12GB GDDR6X memory, 2GB more than the Nvidia RTX 3080.

It’s also likely that Nvidia’s updated hash rate limiter will be included in the RTX 3080 Ti, along with the rumored RTX 3070 Ti, as the company looks to get more of the GPUs into the hands of gamers, rather than snapped up by cryptominers.

Via: Videocardz