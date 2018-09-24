Motorola launches their first Android One phone in India at Rs 15,999

Motorola has unveiled their first Android One certified smartphone in India—the Moto One Power. The smartphone first came to notice at IFA when the company announced its arrival to India.

Keeping their promise, Moto has now launched the Moto One Power in the country at Rs 15,999. At this price, the phone will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1.

Motorola says it’s a completely new series that will cater those who need faster OS updates, better battery backup, and good audio.

Specification-wise, the phone runs on Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage alongside a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB. Which enables access to two SIM and one microSD cards at the same time.

Moto One Power has a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The company specifically emphasised on the fact that the phone has Widevine l1 certification, which was a recent controversy swirling around the Poco F1. The certification brings support for HD streaming on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

One of the highlights is the phone’s pure Android experience. It runs stock version of Android 8.1.0, and is part of Google’s Android One program. Which ensures three years of guaranteed software updates and security patches. Where the first update will be Android 9 Pie, which is said to arrive as soon as October.

For imaging, it gets a dual camera setup on the back having a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it has a 12MP sensor with LED flash.

The ‘Power’ in the name signifies its huge 5000mAh battery that claims to offer up to two days of battery backup. Also, Moto is bundling a 15W Turbocharger in the box, which is said to provide six hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charge.

Availability

Motorola One Power is exclusive to Flipkart, with registrations starting today. Sale starts on October 5.