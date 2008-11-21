iPhone firmware update 2.2 arrives

The Apple iPhone 2.2 firmware upgrade has arrived, bringing Google's Street View and over-the-air podcast downloads.
The latest iteration of iPhone's firmware is a significant one – including a whole raft of changes that should enhance some of the handset's more problematic areas, including dropped calls and set-up failures.
Google Street View is perhaps the most headline friendly change, so the terminally lost can now look at the pictures taken by the infamous Google cars to try and work out just where they are.
Of course, without the Android G1's compass this is less effective than in T-Mobile's smart phone, but it's a welcome addition.
Ch-ch-ch-changes
The Safari browser has been tidied up; the search bar has been moved up next to the URL field, which is a sensible move and frees up much-needed screen space.
The phone's podcast functionality has never really appeased fans, but that could change with the new ability to download your favourites without all that plugging it in malarkey.
Auto correction can now be turned off for those who are fed up of finding their hurried text messages resembling a randomly assembled grouping of words. Apple also includes other options for enhancing the typing function.
But, before you ask, cut and paste hasn't made a last ditch appearance.
We'll have an in-depth look at the iPhone firmware 2.2 later in the day.
ENHANCEMENTS TO MAPS
Google street view
Public transit and walking directions
Display address of dropped pins
Share location via email
ENHANCEMENTS TO MAIL
Resolved isolated issues with scheduled fetching of email improved formatting of wide HTML email
IMPROVED STABILITY & PERFORMANCE OF SAFARI
PODCASTS NOW AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD IN ITUNES (over wi-fi and cellular)
DECREASE IN CALL SETUP FAILURES AND CALL DROPS
IMPROVED SOUND QUALITY OF VISUAL VOICEMAIL MESSAGES
PRESSING THE HOME BUTTON FROM ANY HOME SCREEN TAKES YOU TO THE FIRST HOME SCREEN
PREFERENCE TO TURN ON/OFF AUTO-CORRECTION IN KEYBOARD SETTINGS