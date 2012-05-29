Viewsonic set to unleash 22-inch tablet

Viewsonic is set to shock the tablet market as it prepares its 22-inch Android Smart Display VCD22 tablet-come-monitor device.

We could hardly believe it either, but the California based company will unveil the monster slate at Computex in Taipei on June 5.

We've already seen the portly Toshiba Excite 13, with its imposing 13-inch display, but that clearly isn't enough for the folks over at Viewsonic.

It's business time

The VCD22 will pack a 21.5-inch full HD display, Android Ice Cream Sandwich, a 1GHz dual-core processor from Texas Instruments, 1.2MP camera, microSD and micro HDMI ports as well as three USB slots.

Touted as a 'smart business tablet monitor', the Viewsonic VCD22 is apparently "the best interactive media center for your money".

Users will be able to link up a keyboard and mouse to the tablet for a more traditional computing experiencing – which may see the VCD22 encroach on the Asus Transformer Pad territory.

There's no word on pricing to back up Viewsonic's claim of value for money, but with such a big screen we can't see it rocking up at the budget end of the market.

From Computex