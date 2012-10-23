Apple reveals iPad numbers: 100 million sold

Apple's special press conference on Tuesday morning may have focused on the iPad Mini, but before introducing the new device Apple revealed some interesting statistics about the iPad.

Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stage to talk about the iPad, saying, "It seems like each time we get together there's a new number to illustrate the growth of this product."

Cook revealed that in the two and a half years since the iPad was introduced, 100 million of the Apple tablets have been sold, and the iPad now accounts for 91 percent of web traffic on tablets.

Tooting his own horn

Cook seemed quite impressed with the iPad's sales.

"That's unprecedented for a new product in a new category," he said.

"We sold more iPads in the June quarter than any PC maker sold of their entire lineup."

"It turns out there's a simple reason for this," Cook continued. "People love their iPads."

He cited some of the ways in which the iPad has been used, including in professional and educational, settings, saying, "We couldn't be more thrilled with how quickly iPad has been embraced by so many users for so many different things."

The future of the iPad

So what's next for the iPad?

"What else can we do to help customers find even more users for iPad, to use them in places they've never imagined?" asked Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller.

Schiller took the stage from Cook to introduce the fourth-generation iPad and iPad Mini, the product everyone had been waiting for.

"Others have tried to make tablets smaller than the iPad and they've failed miserably," Schiller claimed. Presumably, Apple will succeed where its competitors have failed.

If the iPad's current streak is anything to go by, there may be some truth to that statement.

Via Engadget