Microsoft's latest sale cuts the Surface Pro 7 price down to just $599

We've spotted a fantastic deal on the powerful Surface Pro 7 at Microsoft's latest sale. For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover on sale for $599.99 (was $879.98). That's a massive $280 discount and the lowest price we've found for the laptop-tablet hybrid.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deal

Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $879.98 $599.99 at Microsoft

Save $279.99 - A fantastic deal, Microsoft's latest sale has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. We don't know how long Microsoft will have the Surface Pro 7 on sale, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

