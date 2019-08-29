Trending

The Microsoft Surface Go with maximum storage is nearly $100 off on Amazon

This is an extreme Deal of the Day on Surface Go

Microsoft Surface Go
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Go tablet with the maximum storage available for almost $100 off in a Deal of the Day.

The 10-inch Windows tablet is a favorite of ours, bringing ultra-mobile and budget-strapped customers a much more fitting version of the Surface tablet. In fact, we gave the tablet 4.5 stars and our 'Recommended' award.

Microsoft Surface Go (4GB/128GB) is $482 $385 on Amazon
This excellent, $96 discount on the Surface Go gets you Microsoft's tiniest tablet, and only the tablet, for less than the list price for the entry-level model. Deal expires on August 30 at 3:00am ET/12:00am PT.View Deal

However, it's important to note that this Surface Go deal does not include the Microsoft Type Cover ($129) nor does it include the Surface Pen ($99). Collectively, getting the complete Surface Go experience will cost an additional $230, roughly speaking.

This is, unfortunately, par for the course for Microsoft Surface products and has been for a few years now. Ultimately, with this deal, you could get the Surface Go in this configuration for just $615. In comparison to the $779 this complete setup would cost you normally – albeit with 4GB more RAM – you're saving $165 altogether.

We bring all of this up, rather than simply tell you that the tablet is 100 bucks off, because the Surface Go isn't really a complete product without at least that Type Cover. Regardless, this is the cheapest the Surface Go with 128GB of storage is likely to be between now and Black Friday.

